Flinn Foundation selects top Arizona students for 35th class of Flinn Scholars

A cohort of Arizona’s highest-achieving high-school seniors has chosen to forego attending out-of-state universities and accept the prestigious Flinn Scholarship.

The merit-based award, supported by the Phoenix-based Flinn Foundation in partnership with Arizona’s three state universities, covers the full cost of tuition, mandatory fees, housing, meals, and a myriad of exclusive opportunities — a package valued at more than $120,000.

The Flinn Scholars Class of 2020 will attend Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona this fall.

“Each year, this rigorous and competitive application process offers us a glimpse into the potential and impact of Arizona students. I continue to be amazed at their academic accomplishment and dedication to extracurricular activities that serve the community,” Flinn Foundation President and CEO Tammy McLeod said. “We are proud of the role the Flinn Scholars Program has played over its 35 years in Arizona’s educational ecosystem and the benefits it continues to offer not only the students who become Flinn Scholars, but the entire state.”

Highlights from the Class of 2020 include:

The class is nearly evenly split between Flinn Scholars from the Phoenix metropolitan area and from outside the region. There are four Scholars from Tucson, two from Flagstaff, and one each from Camp Verde, Fort Mohave, and Lake Havasu City;

Two high schools are celebrating their first Flinn Scholar: Tanque Verde High School in Tucson and Washington High School in Phoenix;

For five high schools, 2020 marks their second Flinn Scholar: Lake Havasu High School, Northland Preparatory Academy in Flagstaff, Desert View High School in Tucson, Mohave High School in Fort Mohave, and Gilbert Classical Academy;

Red Mountain High School in Mesa is the only school with two Flinn Scholars; and

The Scholars represent public district schools, public charter schools, and one private school.

The 19 Flinn Scholars have selected a wide range of fields for their studies, including entrepreneurship, biology, astrophysics, philosophy, pre-veterinary medicine, public policy, chemical engineering, linguistics, pre-neuroscience, and physiology.

The Flinn Scholars Program, established in 1986, is operated by the Flinn Foundation Scholarship Program LLC and supported by the Flinn Foundation, a Phoenix-based private, nonprofit, grantmaking organization. The Foundation, founded in 1965 by the late Dr. Robert and Irene Flinn, also supports the advancement of Arizona’s bioscience sector, arts and culture, and the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership and its flagship Flinn-Brown Fellowship.



Meet the Flinn Scholars Class of 2020