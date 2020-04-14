Explore More Arizona Honoring Graduates, Educators With May 5 Arizona Teacher Appreciation Day; May 20 Arizona Graduate Recognition Day

While just about everyone is facing new realities in the wake of recent events, Arizona’s seniors who are set to graduate in a few weeks may be feeling particularly down during these times. Arizona’s teachers, too, are feeling the strain, with most of them suddenly having to shift their lesson plans online with almost no notice.

Because every graduating senior and educator deserves to feel valued, honored and appreciated this year, Explore More Arizona has set aside two special days to do exactly that.

First up is Arizona Teacher Appreciation Day, slated for Tuesday, May 5, 2020. This statewide day of celebration seeks to honor the state’s educators, many of whom never had a chance to say goodbye to their graduating classes, through on-air segments, community shout-outs, print ads and inserts, and similar acknowledgements.

Then, on Wednesday, May 20, the state will celebrate Arizona Graduate Recognition Day, where parents, colleagues, friends and other family members can honor their graduates through news outlets, online efforts, social media accolades and similar endeavors.

“Graduation looks a lot different this year, but that shouldn’t take away from the hard work these kids have done their entire lives,” said Explore More Arizona’s XXXXX. “This is our way of encouraging the community to come together and recognize those who are going to miss out on the traditional graduation ceremonies many of us got to enjoy.”

For a full list of recommendations as to how families and friends can honor this year’s graduating seniors and educators, visit ExpectMoreArizona.org/2020-celebrations/.