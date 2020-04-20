Crescent Crown Donates $250,000 to Help Arizona Restaurants, Bars and Their Impacted Employees

Crescent Crown Distributing, one of the largest beverage distributors in the country with distribution centers in Mesa and Surprise, is planning to donate $250,000 to support Arizona bars, restaurants and workers that have been directly impacted as a result of COVID-19.

Crescent Grown Distributing is working with the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association and the Arizona Restaurant Association Foundation Relief Fund to support bar and restaurant employees who have lost wages as a result of COVID-19. It will donate a percentage of its profits to these organizations from sales during the month of April with a minimum donation of $250,000.

The Arizona Restaurant Association Foundation Relief Fund is providing grants of up to $500 to impacted restaurant industry staff who meet specific criteria.

Crescent Crown has created an account through the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association, a nonprofit organization established to promote the responsible sale of alcoholic beverages, to assist employees of the association’s members who have been impacted.

To learn more, donate to the fund or apply for a grant visit the AZ Restaurant Strong website.