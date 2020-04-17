Cox Media gives restaurants free advertising during COVID-19 crisis

Arizona Cox Media, the advertising division of Cox Communications is offering local restaurants free advertising inform patrons they are open for takeout and delivery services and share their new hours of operation.

More than 150 local Arizona restaurants are already taking advantage of the offer. Restaurant groups, such as the Arizona Restaurant Association, are also using this opportunity to launch and promote creative take out campaigns that benefit the broader food community.

“In addition to providing an essential service for so many people, local restaurants also deliver welcome comfort and variety to people,” said Rich Barone, Arizona vice president, Cox Media. “Local restaurants are such an important part of our communities and we are committed to helping connect with customers during this challenging time.”

To take advantage of the Cox Media offer, restaurant owners should email MarketingInsights@CoxMedia.com and include the name and location of their establishment.

Cox is also joining with other Internet & Television Association (NCTA) members to provide $100 million in public service advertising through June to help educate consumers on the pandemic and prevent the spread of the virus.

Previously announced Cox support for the pandemic includes temporarily increasing customer internet speeds and lowering prices on entry tiers, suspending data usage overage fees and offering 60 days free broadband for low-income students who aren’t already connected via Cox’s Connect2Compete program.

cox.com