Chefs Step Up to Provide Meals to Impacted Food Service Workers

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic many workers in the food service industry have lost their jobs. Chefs Marissa Delgado and Kellie Roegado are stepping up to help them. Although they recently lost their jobs, these chefs have been providing meals to impacted food service workers free of charge.

In the past few weeks Delgado and Roegado have served a total of over 600 meals at three Arizona Homegrown Resource Dinners funded by donations. For the fourth dinner on April 9, Spinato’s Pizzeria and Family Kitchen, which has been a Valley favorite since 1974 and has five locations, is supplying the food and the use of their professional kitchen. Food service distributor Greco and Sons is donating the to-go containers for the meals.

The meals will be available for pickup on April 9 from 3-8 p.m. at Spinato’s at 1920 E. 5th Street in Tempe. Social distancing and food safety practices will be followed.

Spinato’s will also supply ingredients for a fifth Arizona Homegrown Resource Dinner the week of April 13. More information will be available on Facebook. Donations to fund this effort can be made online.

This is just one of many inspiring examples of our community coming together and helping each other in these challenging times.