Assistance League of Phoenix Travels to Oz for Annual Gala

Share
Posted By on April 9, 2020
Steve Leach, Jose Moreno & Aimee Runyon

The Event: 49th Annual Celebration of Caring Gala

The Cause: Assistance League of Phoenix

Event Chairman: Susan Thomas

Excellence in Philanthropy Award: Fiesta Bowl Charities

Emerald Sponsors: Desert Financial Credit Union & Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Gold Sponsors: BHHS Legacy Foundation & Fiesta Bowl Charities

Event Date: March 13, 2020

Venue: Chateau Luxe

Entertainment: Vista College Preparatory Choir

Notable Moment: The Operation School Bell bus was on-site for guests to see, in-person, the program that was being funded through the Dress-A-Child Challenge issued during the live auction.

Photos Courtesy of Assistance League of Phoenix

Susan Thomas
Steve Irvin
Leah Thorpe, June Sheehan & Christine Nathern
Aimee Runyon & Sue Sadecki
Susan Frank considers bidding again
Letitia Fry
The Operation School Bell Bus
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×