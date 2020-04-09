Don't miss
Assistance League of Phoenix Travels to Oz for Annual Gala
Posted By Frontdoors Media on April 9, 2020
The Event: 49th Annual Celebration of Caring Gala
The Cause: Assistance League of Phoenix
Event Chairman: Susan Thomas
Excellence in Philanthropy Award: Fiesta Bowl Charities
Emerald Sponsors: Desert Financial Credit Union & Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Gold Sponsors: BHHS Legacy Foundation & Fiesta Bowl Charities
Event Date: March 13, 2020
Venue: Chateau Luxe
Entertainment: Vista College Preparatory Choir
Notable Moment: The Operation School Bell bus was on-site for guests to see, in-person, the program that was being funded through the Dress-A-Child Challenge issued during the live auction.
Photos Courtesy of Assistance League of Phoenix