Arizona Helping Hands, Department of Child Safety Supplying Beds, Cribs & Home Essentials for Foster Families Amid Ongoing Crisis

Mike Faust, DCS director, loads a twin bed into his vehicle at Arizona Helping Hands to be delivered to a foster family. Photo credit: Arizona Helping Hands.

Recent world events have created new and challenging circumstances for Arizona’s foster families, but two community partners are coming together to help ensure that all 14,000 of the state’s foster children have safe places to lay their heads at night.

Arizona Helping Hands, a nonprofit that helps fulfill the needs of local foster children, has teamed up with the Department of Child Safety to supply beds, cribs, home safety items and similar essentials during this ongoing time of crisis. The largest provider of essential needs for foster children in the state, Arizona Helping Hands offers aid to local foster families in the form of beds, cribs, hygiene items and home-safety equipment, such as fire hydrants, in an effort to make fostering children easier and more affordable.

“Arizona Helping Hands is delighted to have forged a relationship with the Arizona Department of Child Safety which will ensure that essential needs will continue to be provided to the 14,000+ children in the State’s foster care system,” said Arizona Helping Hands CEO Dan Shufelt. Working together, we will provide beds, cribs, home safety items and more to our most vulnerable population at these difficult times.”

Foster families in need of these items must have proper documentation and may request assistance by calling 480.889.0604 or emailing dreamcatcher@azhelpinghands.org. For more, visit azhelpinghands.org.