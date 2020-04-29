Ability360 to Field Arizona Team in NFL’s First Wheelchair Football League

Retired Marine Corps Sergeant Brad Lang. Photo Courtesy of Disabled Sports USA.

Ability360 will represent Arizona in the NFL’s first Wheelchair Football League – along with teams in Chicago, Los Angeles and Kansas City.

Organized by Disabled Sports USA with support from an NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Healthy Lifestyles and Creating Community grant, each team will have a roster of 14 players.

“We are thrilled to be members of the inaugural Wheelchair Football League and to be able to bring another sports opportunity to athletes in Arizona,” said Gus LaZear, Vice President and General Manager of the Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center. “This is another tremendous example that individuals living with disabilities can pursue and participate in the sports they’ve always loved. And, we know there are incredibly talented athletes in our community chomping at the bit to be part of the team.”

Ability360 Program Coordinator Nick Pryor will be the team’s player-coach.

The league’s 7-on-7 games will be played on hard surfaces both indoors and outside, on fields measuring 60 yards long and 22 yards wide. Players will be selected through tryouts which will be scheduled when coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted later this year. Each roster will be balanced through a weighting system based on a player’s ability, similar to what is used for wheelchair rugby.

The wheelchair football game will operate using football basics adapted for the wheelchair game. With no kickoffs or punts, the ball will be thrown rather than kicked. A “tackle” occurs with a one-hand touch above the waist. For conversions, a run is worth one point and a pass adds two points to the score.

Using specialized adapted wheelchairs, players must remain fully seated during play.

