Warner’s ‘Celebrity Game Night’ Honors Gonzo
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 5, 2020
The Event: Brenda and Kurt Warner’s Celebrity Game Night
The Cause: Treasure House
Event Co-Chairs: Justin Steltenpohl & Sadie Tedder
2020 Celebrity Game Night Honoree: Luis Gonzalez
Title Sponsor: Cardon Development Group
Top Sponsors: Willmeng, PSAV, Randy and Ken Kendrick & 12 News
Event Date: February 22, 2020
Venue: Scottsdale Hangar One
Entertainment: DJ Dizzy Ramsey
Notable Moments: Actress Melissa Peterman hosted the live game shows on stage and guests had the rare opportunity to catch signed Hall of Fame footballs from Kurt Warner as a part of the incredible live auction.
Photo Credit: Thurkill Studios & Phil Gudenschwager