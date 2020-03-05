Warner’s ‘Celebrity Game Night’ Honors Gonzo

Posted By on March 5, 2020
Kurt & Brenda Warner with Christine & Luis Gonzalez

The Event: Brenda and Kurt Warner’s Celebrity Game Night

The Cause: Treasure House

Event Co-Chairs: Justin Steltenpohl & Sadie Tedder

2020 Celebrity Game Night Honoree: Luis Gonzalez

Title Sponsor: Cardon Development Group

Top Sponsors: Willmeng, PSAV, Randy and Ken Kendrick & 12 News

Event Date: February 22, 2020

Venue: Scottsdale Hangar One

Entertainment: DJ Dizzy Ramsey

Notable Moments: Actress Melissa Peterman hosted the live game shows on stage and guests had the rare opportunity to catch signed Hall of Fame footballs from Kurt Warner as a part of the incredible live auction.

Photo Credit: Thurkill Studios & Phil Gudenschwager

Melissa Peterman Kick-off Family Fued
Emcee Scott Pasmore
Don Cardon
Kurt Warner & Calais Campbell
Bobby Freeman, D-Backs Organist
Treasure House Residents & Staff at Hangar One
Baseball themed decor
Brenda Warner’s MetalArt By B Sculpture
Artist Steven Walden
