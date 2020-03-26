Veterans Heritage Project Raises over $85,000 at Second Annual Fundraiser

Posted By on March 26, 2020
Secretary Barbara Barrett, Col. Tom Kirk (retired) & Jacob Bagley

The Event: Saluting Stories of Service

The Cause: Veterans Heritage Project

Event Honoree: Col. Thomas H. Kirk, Jr.

Title Sponsors: TriWest Healthcare Alliance, SRP, and ProOne Media Productions

Event Date: March 7, 2020

Venue: Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas

Entertainment: Sonoran Serenade Big Band

Keynote Speaker: The Honorable Barbara Barrett, 25th Secretary of the Unites States Air Force

Dollars raised: $85,000+

Notable moment: Retired U.S. Air Force jet fighter Col. Thomas H. Kirk Jr. told the harrowing story of his five-and-a-half year ordeal as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He was presented with the Veterans Heritage Project’s 2020 Storyteller Award.

Photo Credit: Rudy Lizarragua, Katelyn Finegan and Paul Reklaitis of Paul Michael Photography.

Michelle DiMuro
Captain Larry Ersnt & Jacob Bagley
Craig Houk
Secretary Barbara Barrett pins the Purple Heart medal onto Col. Tom Kirk
