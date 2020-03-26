- COVID-19 Nonprofit Organization & Event UpdatesPosted 11 hours ago
- SRP Approves Financial Support for Arizona’s Nonprofit and Business Communities Impacted by the COVID-19 PandemicPosted 11 hours ago
- Scottsdale’s Desert Stages Theatre Hosting Virtual “Senior Showcase” Friday, March 27Posted 1 day ago
- Support My Club Temporarily Shifting Focus, Partnering With Local Nonprofits to Fulfill Community NeedsPosted 1 day ago
- Arizona Restaurant Association Announces ‘Arizona Take Out Week’Posted 1 day ago
- Desert Financial Donates $500K to COVID-19 EffortsPosted 2 days ago
Veterans Heritage Project Raises over $85,000 at Second Annual Fundraiser
The Event: Saluting Stories of Service
The Cause: Veterans Heritage Project
Event Honoree: Col. Thomas H. Kirk, Jr.
Title Sponsors: TriWest Healthcare Alliance, SRP, and ProOne Media Productions
Event Date: March 7, 2020
Venue: Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas
Entertainment: Sonoran Serenade Big Band
Keynote Speaker: The Honorable Barbara Barrett, 25th Secretary of the Unites States Air Force
Dollars raised: $85,000+
Notable moment: Retired U.S. Air Force jet fighter Col. Thomas H. Kirk Jr. told the harrowing story of his five-and-a-half year ordeal as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He was presented with the Veterans Heritage Project’s 2020 Storyteller Award.
Photo Credit: Rudy Lizarragua, Katelyn Finegan and Paul Reklaitis of Paul Michael Photography.