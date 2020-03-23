Valley of the Sun United Way Launches ‘United for the Valley COVID-19 Fund’

Valley of the Sun United Way is working with local foundations, businesses, media organizations and others to create the new ‘United for the Valley COVID-19 Fund’, which its local health and human services and education nonprofits, and school partners, will be able to utilize to address the county’s most pressing needs.

“This is an accelerated approach to how United Way works every day. We partner with nonprofits and schools to identify the most pressing needs, then mobilize the caring power of our community to meet those needs,” said Valley of the Sun United Way President and CEO Carla Vargas Jasa. “Today, our community needs resources that are available quickly and can be nimble to meet the fast-changing environment that many of Maricopa County’s health and human service and education organizations are facing right now.”

By working with its partner organizations that know and serve those most impacted by COVID-19, United Way will quickly allocate funds to address the county’s most pertinent emerging needs in real time. Last week, United Way held two virtual forums with more than 100 representatives from its nonprofit partner agencies who shared needs, concerns, ideas and support for one another. They are looking to United Way to continue to convene all concerned, and coordinate with corporate and individual donors to ensure services are provided to those who need them most.

Arizona Community Foundation and Valley of the Sun United Way are also joining forces in a coordinated effort to help nonprofits that are providing support services during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Arizona Community Foundation will continue with an emphasis on state-wide organizations through its ‘Arizona COVID-19 Community Response Fund’, and will coordinate with Valley of the Sun United Way to ensure needs in Maricopa County are effectively and efficiently met.

To learn more about the United for the Valley COVID-19 Fund or to make a donation, visit https://vsuw.org/covid19fund or text UnitedFund to 51555.