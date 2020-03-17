UMOM Emergency Shelter to host drive-by donation dropoff

On Tuesday and Wednesday, UMOM New Day Centers will be hosting a “Drive-By Donation Drop Off.”

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, donors can stop by our main campus (3333 E. Van Buren Street in Phoenix) and make a donation. The following are the top items needed at the shelter:

Diapers (size 5-6)

Laundry detergent

Bath towels

Linens (size twin and full)

Cleaning supplies (bleach, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap)

Board games, video games, and books for children on campus.

Donors can also purchase items on UMOM’s Amazon wish list at https://tinyurl.com/tx882wf or donate at www.umom.org/donate.

Daily, UMOM’s family shelter houses 600 individuals — about 135 families, the women’s shelter houses 130 single women, and youth locations shelter 60 youth. These families, single women, and youth may not have the ability to prepare, purchase goods or take precautionary and preventative measures during this time.

The wait list for emergency shelter is growing daily and the number of volunteers and resources continues to decrease.

umom.org

