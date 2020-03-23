The Thunderbirds to Provide $1 Million in Emergency Grants

Posted By on March 23, 2020

The Thunderbirds  – hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open – are providing $1 million in emergency funding to assist Arizona charities during this time of great uncertainty.   This money is ready to be granted immediately, with funds being donated to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, St. Mary’s Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul today.  The Thunderbirds will continue to evaluate the situation and will hand out the remainder of the money over the next few weeks as other priority needs arise.

“Thanks to the tremendous community support every year of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, The Thunderbirds are able to give to so many worthy charities.  We are in unprecedented times.  We felt, as an organization, it was imperative to act quickly and get much needed funds to help those in dire need right now,” said Chance Cozby, Big Chief of The Thunderbirds.

