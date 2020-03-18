The Arizona Pet Project Offering Temporary Pet Care for Seniors Impacted by Coronavirus

Foster Families Sought to Help Care for Influx of Senior-Owned Pets

The coronavirus outbreak has affected everyone, but older adults living in Maricopa County may face additional economic and medical hardships. The Arizona Pet Project is making temporary pet boarding available to senior members of the community who may have no one to care for their pets while they seek medical care. For some older adults, these pets are the only family members they have, so they have no one local to turn to for help in this time of need.

Because of the rising number of four-legged friends needing temporary care, the Arizona Pet Project is also calling on community members to open their hearts and homes during this time. Those willing to do so may visit www.maricopa.gov/pets or www.lostourhome.org for additional information.

Seniors who need temporary help caring for their pets may request assistance by emailing info@azpetproject.org.