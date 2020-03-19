Tempe Resources for Low-Income Households Available in Response to COVID-19

The Tempe Community Action Agency has the following resources are available for low-income families struggling to make ends meet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catered Meals for Tempe Seniors & Adults With Disabilities at Tempe Senior Centers

Though currently closed, Tempe’s senior centers are offering drive-through meal services for seniors and adults with disabilities. Those in need may utilize this service between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the south entrance of the North Tempe Multigenerational Center, located at 1555 N Bridalwealth St., Tempe. (Meals are complimentary; donations accepted and appreciated). To reserve a meal, call 480.858.6511 by noon the day prior.

Catered Meals for Scottsdale Seniors & Adults With Disabilities at Granite Reef Senior Center

Scottsdale seniors and adults with disabilities may obtain complimentary catered meals through a drive-through lunch service at the Granite Reef Senior Center, located at 1700 N Granite Reef Road in Scottsdale. To reserve a meal, call 480.858.6511 by noon the day prior.

Rent, Mortgage & Utility Assistance for Tempe, Fountain Hills

Low-income households with minor children may be able to obtain emergency rent, mortgage and utility assistance. For more information, click here or call 480.389.1375.

Food Pantry for Tempe Households

Emergency food boxes are available to low-income Tempe families between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday and between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2146 E Apache Blvd., Tempe.

Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors, Adults With Disabilities in Tempe, Scottsdale

Homebound seniors and adults with disabilities may be able to secure home-delivered meals at no cost, depending on income. For more, call 602.264.4357.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors – In-Home Care for Seniors

Enrolled seniors may access case management services by phone or at their homes, depending on the availability of volunteers. Seniors who need groceries or food boxes delivered can call 480.350.5871 for more information.