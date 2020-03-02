Tempe Diablos Step Up to the Plate; Donate $167,000+ for Local Charities, Communities

Four highly deserving organizations secured between $10,000 and almost $80,000 in donations last month during Diablo Day, a community-wide effort spearheaded by the Tempe Diablos that effectively merges athletics with altruism.

Held Tuesday, Feb. 20 during a Cincinnati Reds/Los Angeles Angels spring training game at Tempe’s Diablo Stadium, Diablo Day 2020 generated in excess of $167,000 for four local organizations. An annual event held every spring, this year’s special fundraiser secured $20,0000 for Best Buddies International, an organization that creates new opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It also generated $10,000 for the Down Syndrome Network Arizona, $59,000 for the City of Tempe’s Human Services division and another $78,700 for the city’s Parks & Recreation department.

Throughout Diablo Day, the majority of proceeds raised through merchandise, concession and other sales go to the nonprofit, which in turn identifies local organizations that could benefit most from an economic shot in the arm. Money raised throughout the affair then trickles back into the city of Tempe, where it helps improve athletic, educational, recreational and other opportunities for residents.

With a more than 50-year history in the East Valley, the Tempe Diablos are one of the region’s most trusted and impactful community organizations and have proved instrumental in funding and creating programsthat benefit youths, schools and the community at large. For more, check out TempeDiablos.org.