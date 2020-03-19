Support Our Local Restaurants

Photo Courtesy: Someburros

With the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, we are living in unprecedented times that are impacting every aspect of our daily lives. This situation is especially difficult for small businesses, including local restaurants.

Some in our culinary community are stepping up to help others. Someburros, a family-owned chain of Mexican restaurants, is delivering food to first responders and healthcare workers from each of its 10 locations. Naked Q’s three Valley locations are donating $1 from all takeout orders to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund. Chef Adam Allison of Handlebar Diner in Mesa is donating boxed lunches to families with children who need government assistance while schools are closed.

Although restaurant dining rooms are closed, many local restaurants are offering curbside takeout and delivery. Here are just a few options but there are many, many more. Check local newspapers and websites, and follow your favorite restaurants on social media for the latest information. You can also support local restaurants by buying gift cards. Many restaurants are offering a bonus when you buy a gift card.