Support Our Local Restaurants
With the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, we are living in unprecedented times that are impacting every aspect of our daily lives. This situation is especially difficult for small businesses, including local restaurants.
Some in our culinary community are stepping up to help others. Someburros, a family-owned chain of Mexican restaurants, is delivering food to first responders and healthcare workers from each of its 10 locations. Naked Q’s three Valley locations are donating $1 from all takeout orders to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund. Chef Adam Allison of Handlebar Diner in Mesa is donating boxed lunches to families with children who need government assistance while schools are closed.
Although restaurant dining rooms are closed, many local restaurants are offering curbside takeout and delivery. Here are just a few options but there are many, many more. Check local newspapers and websites, and follow your favorite restaurants on social media for the latest information. You can also support local restaurants by buying gift cards. Many restaurants are offering a bonus when you buy a gift card.
- Fox Restaurant Concepts is offering 35% off all takeout orders and free delivery for orders over $15 using Door Dash through March 31 at all of its restaurants including Culinary Dropout, The Henry and Zinburger.
- The Joybus Diner, located at 3375 E. Shea Blvd. in Phoenix, is offering gift cards and takeout to help support its mission to deliver healthy meals to homebound cancer patients.
- Benedict’s Catering in Scottsdale offers several tasty meal options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, perfect for groups, available for pickup or delivery.
- Ghost Ranch in Tempe is offering enchilada or taco meals with rice, beans, chips and salsa for four for takeout for $25.
- Born and Raised Hospitality restaurants, including Across the Pond in Phoenix, Clever Koi with locations in Central Phoenix and Gilbert, and Fellow Osteria in Scottsdale, are offering 25% off regular menu items for takeout and curbside pickup.
- Pomo Pizzeria, which has four Valley locations, is offering 30% off delivery and curbside pickup with free delivery for orders of $30 or more (free delivery not available through third-party delivery platforms). If you purchase a $100 gift card, you will receive an additional $50 for dine-in at a later date.
- Maple and Ash in Scottsdale is matching takeout orders dollar for dollar. Place an order for pickup starting at 3 p.m. and you will receive a gift card in the amount you spent.
- Local chefs can cook for you at home. Led by WILD Arizona Cuisine’s chef Brett Vibber, a network of acclaimed local chefs is available to come to your home and prepare a customized meal for groups of 10 or less. For more information, contact Chef Vibber through his Instagram account at @bvibber.