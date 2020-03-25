Support My Club Temporarily Shifting Focus, Partnering With Local Nonprofits to Fulfill Community Needs

Support My Club has long focused on encouraging communities to support their local high school clubs and teams, but now that those groups are on a temporary hiatus, it’s using its resources to help fulfill other pressing community needs.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create new areas of need in local communities, Support My Clubs is shifting its focus and using its ecommerce technology to help local nonprofits address these evolving needs.

Typically, Support My Clubs collects donations through an online platform and marketplace that helps students who might otherwise lack the ability to do so pursue their special interests, which might be academic, athletic or artistic in nature.

“One of the nice things about what I do is that I get good visibility of nonprofits,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Support My Club is one of the most effective at getting resources in the hands of low-income students.”

Local nonprofits in need of extra support can make requests for assistance here. Limited resources are available, so organizations will receive help on a first-come, first-serve basis.

SupportMyClub.org.