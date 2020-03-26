SRP Approves Financial Support for Arizona’s Nonprofit and Business Communities Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Salt River Project has approved more than $1 million in additional contributions to assist SRP’s residential and small business customers who might be having difficulty paying their electric bills as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

SRP will provide $500,000 to Wildfire – formerly the Arizona Community Action Agency – an institution that has been providing critical services to Arizona families since 1967. This contribution is immediately available for Wildfire to distribute to those in need and is in addition to an existing annual $500,000 contribution from SRP.

SRP will work with Wildfire to provide improved flexibility on utility funded requirements and incorporate temporary changes implemented by the Arizona Department of Economic Security for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) assistance such as limiting, or eliminating, in-person contact when applying for utility assistance while maintaining due diligence and focusing on those most in need.

The SRP Board also approved an additional $500,000 in community contributions to several local non-profit organizations, including the Valley of the Sun United Way, Mesa United Way and the Arizona Community Foundation. The funds will help these agencies and several others to provide basic needs services and emergency assistance related to COVID-19.

“More than 80 percent of local nonprofits are already feeling the effects of this health crisis,” said SRP President David Rousseau. “It is important that SRP and others step up to the plate at this difficult time and provide assistance to the communities and customers we serve that will help improve lives.”

“SRP’s funds are being directed to the agencies best positioned to most effectively aid our most vulnerable citizens and small businesses,” said SRP CEO and General Manager Mike Hummel. “In this fashion, we believe there will be less delay in distributing the assistance to where it is most needed.”

SRP’s Board also approved $250,000 in contributions to support small businesses in its Valley service territory that are being directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. SRP is still evaluating the appropriate agencies and the most effective way to administer and distribute the funds.