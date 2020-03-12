Special Furry Friends Honored at 2020 HERO Awards

Sheriff Paul Penzone

The Event: The 17th Annual HERO Awards

The Cause: The Arizona Pet Project

HERO Awards Honorees: Emilee Spear of Rusty’s Angels Sanctuary // Cora of Gilbert Police Department // Mo the Screaming Staffy // Lulu of Lulu’s Fund // Chance of Fearless Kitty Rescue // Josh the Doodle

Presenting Sponsor: Lulu’s Fund

Tail Wagger Sponsors: American Nutrition & Heidi’s Village

Event Date: February 29, 2020

Venue: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa

Red Carpet Moment: The evening began with a red carpet welcome where guests were greeted by adoptable puppies and dogs from The Arizona Pet Project partner organizations, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control and Almost There Foster Care.

Photo Credit: Kaleidoscope Photography

Honoree Emilee Spear

Becca Harrow & Butters

Officer Morales and Cora

Josh the Doodle with Andrew & Kimberly Hangartner

Kristin Allen, Mo & Dustin Powers

Ian Schwartz