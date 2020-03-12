Don't miss
- Local Startup PAL Experiences Named to Grant Thornton’s Purple Paladin InitiativePosted 2 hours ago
- Nominees Named Ahead of March 26 Governor’s Arts AwardsPosted 2 hours ago
- AZ Women’s Partnership Announces its 2020 Grant ApplicationPosted 1 day ago
- 100+ Women Who Care Donates $11,150 to Scottsdale-Based NonprofitPosted 3 days ago
- Grimaldi’s Serves Up Free Pizza for Deserving Organizations in Celebration of 17th Anniversary, National Random Acts of Kindness DayPosted 1 week ago
- Tempe Diablos Step Up to the Plate; Donate $167,000+ for Local Charities, CommunitiesPosted 1 week ago
Special Furry Friends Honored at 2020 HERO Awards
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 12, 2020
The Event: The 17th Annual HERO Awards
The Cause: The Arizona Pet Project
HERO Awards Honorees: Emilee Spear of Rusty’s Angels Sanctuary // Cora of Gilbert Police Department // Mo the Screaming Staffy // Lulu of Lulu’s Fund // Chance of Fearless Kitty Rescue // Josh the Doodle
Presenting Sponsor: Lulu’s Fund
Tail Wagger Sponsors: American Nutrition & Heidi’s Village
Event Date: February 29, 2020
Venue: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa
Red Carpet Moment: The evening began with a red carpet welcome where guests were greeted by adoptable puppies and dogs from The Arizona Pet Project partner organizations, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control and Almost There Foster Care.
Photo Credit: Kaleidoscope Photography