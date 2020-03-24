Southwest Human Development Seeks Baby Supply Donations; Offers Support for Local Families

Posted By on March 24, 2020

It’s no secret that grocery store shelves have become increasingly scarce in recent weeks, leaving many families with young children desperate for diapers, formula and other critical supplies.

Southwest Human Development is calling on the community to help provide for young children by offering up products or donations for those in need.

Anyone with extra diapers, baby wipes or baby formula may contact the Birth to Five Helpline at 877.705.KIDS (5437) to make arrangements for delivering or dropping off supplies. Southwest Human Development is also accepting financial donations at  www.swhd.org/give, which will also help purchase baby essentials.

Parents, caregivers and professionals who could use a hand, or who have questions about young children between the ages of 0 and 5, can find assistance by calling 877.705.KIDS (5437) or submitting their queries online at  www.birthtofivehelpline.org.

Southwest Human Development also plans to move forward with its annual Walk With Me Family Fun Walk & Kids Festival and fundraiser, albeit in a virtual format. For more information, visit www.swhd.org/walk.

