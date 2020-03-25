Scottsdale’s Desert Stages Theatre Hosting Virtual “Senior Showcase” Friday, March 27

Posted By on March 25, 2020

High school and college seniors who have worked tirelessly on final projects, productions and performances now have a chance to get them in front of a fresh new audience.

Scottsdale’s Desert Stages Theatre is hosting a virtual Senior Showcase starting at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27 on its Facebook page and IGTV. It’s a great opportunity for upcoming graduates and art and music students to get the final bow they deserve before the end of the school year, and it’s also a great way for homebound fans of music and the stage to get a taste of the local talent pool and enjoy an evening of original entertainment.

Senior artists looking to take their acts online for this one-evening-only special event can record themselves performing a monologue or song of choice (no fancy equipment is necessary; a horizontally filmed smartphone video is sufficient). Artists should then upload the video to YouTube and forward a link to it to virgina@desertstages.org before Thursday, March 26.

×