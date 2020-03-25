Scottsdale’s Desert Stages Theatre Hosting Virtual “Senior Showcase” Friday, March 27

High school and college seniors who have worked tirelessly on final projects, productions and performances now have a chance to get them in front of a fresh new audience.

Scottsdale’s Desert Stages Theatre is hosting a virtual Senior Showcase starting at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27 on its Facebook page and IGTV. It’s a great opportunity for upcoming graduates and art and music students to get the final bow they deserve before the end of the school year, and it’s also a great way for homebound fans of music and the stage to get a taste of the local talent pool and enjoy an evening of original entertainment.

Senior artists looking to take their acts online for this one-evening-only special event can record themselves performing a monologue or song of choice (no fancy equipment is necessary; a horizontally filmed smartphone video is sufficient). Artists should then upload the video to YouTube and forward a link to it to virgina@desertstages.org before Thursday, March 26.