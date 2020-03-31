- Castle Hot Springs Offering Fresh Produce Subscriptions; Donating 100% of Proceeds to St. Vincent de PaulPosted 20 mins ago
Scooter Company Donates to Support Local Restaurants
Phat Scooters recently donated a dozen scooters (approximately $30,000 in value) to various local restaurants to help with deliveries.
Many of the local restaurants don’t use meal delivery services because they take a percentage of profits, so they are limited on what they can do. Randy’s, a Scottsdale staple, is one restaurant utilizing the donation. Their demographic is primarily older and therefore not leaving their homes to even get takeout, so these bikes have allowed the restaurant to still connect with their diners within a specific radius by delivering
Phat Scooters was planning to launch their new “PHLEET Delivery” bikes later this year, but with the current crisis, now felt like the perfect time to assist local businesses during the pandemic.