Scooter Company Donates to Support Local Restaurants

Share
Posted By on March 31, 2020

Phat Scooters recently donated a dozen scooters (approximately $30,000 in value) to various local restaurants to help with deliveries.

Many of the local restaurants don’t use meal delivery services because they take a percentage of profits, so they are limited on what they can do. Randy’s, a Scottsdale staple, is one restaurant utilizing the donation. Their demographic is primarily older and therefore not leaving their homes to even get takeout, so these bikes have allowed the restaurant to still connect with their diners within a specific radius by delivering

Phat Scooters was planning to launch their new “PHLEET Delivery” bikes later this year, but with the current crisis, now felt like the perfect time to assist local businesses during the pandemic.

phatscooters.com/delivery

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×