Plexus Worldwide® Donates 4,000+ Bags of Meal Replacement Shakes to St. Mary’s Food Bank

Plexus Worldwide, a direct-selling health and wellness company based in Scottsdale, made a donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank to help meet the increased demand from the coronavirus.

On March 26, Plexus delivered more than 4,000 bags of its popular Lean Meal Replacement Shakes to the Phoenix nonprofit, enough to fill 11-pallets. Each bag of Plexus Pumpkin Spice Lean and Plexus Lean Vegetarian contains 14-servings, which will provide more than 57,000 meals to Arizona families in need.

“Plexus is dedicated to fighting food insecurity in our local community and around the world, so it was important to support our local community partner during this crisis that has left so many people unable to put food on their table,” said Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus.

“Plexus has been a great partner in the battle against hunger, and we are thankful to Tarl and everyone on his team for this generous donation, and for all the contributions they have provided for our families,” said Tom Kertis, President and CEO of St. Mary’s Food Bank.

Throughout the year, Plexus’ Philanthropy Department works closely with the food bank to provide donations and volunteers. Last year, employees volunteered more than 800-hours packing emergency food boxes in the Knight Distribution Center during two service weeks. All of it was covered by the Plexus Volunteer Time Off Program, which provides paid hours for charitable work.

“As a health and happiness company, we are so proud of all the efforts our employees have contributed to help those less fortunate,” said Alec Clark, Founder and President. “That’s why we partner with amazing organizations like St. Mary’s Food Bank to fight food insecurity on a global scale.”