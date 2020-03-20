Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker Donates $100,000 to Coronavirus Relief Efforts, Launches Online Gaming Fundraiser

Photo Courtesy of www.nba.com

He’s an NBA All-Star and an avid gamer, and he’s using his platform to give back to the greater good. To help address the continued and growing needs of local communities that are struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker is launching a fundraising effort via the live-stream gaming platform, Twitch.

He’s also offering up $100,000 of his own to tip off the effort, which the Phoenix Suns Charities have announced plans to match.

“With countless people around the globe turning to streaming to get their mind off things, I thought this was the perfect opportunity to bring people together, raise awareness and help those in need at the same time,” said Booker. “These are trying times that transcend basketball and I would like to call on everyone to be good teammates as we deal with this challenge together.”

Funds generated by the effort will benefit a number of local nonprofits working tirelessly to address community needs amidst the ongoing global health crisis. The Arizona Food Bank, which is offering emergency hunger relief to children, families and seniors is among the organizations that will benefit, and so, too, is the Foundation for Senior Living, which provides meals, housing and caregiver support for aging adults. The Banner Health Foundation will also utilize funds raised to help expand COVID-19 testing opportunities through efforts that might include opening new drive-thru testing facilities.

Booker has a long history of helping deserving causes through his Booker’s Starting Five initiative and has already committed to donating $2.5 million to Phoenix Suns Charities over a 5-year span. To make a donation to his latest effort, visit his Twitch channel, Twitch.tv/DBook.