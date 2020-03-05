Don't miss
Over $2 Million Raised at Boys & Girls Clubs Gala Honoring Robert Sarver
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 5, 2020
The Event: Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars
The Cause: Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley – Metro Phoenix
Honorary Chair: Robert Sarver
Executive Committee Co-Chairs: Jody Sarchett & Jim Stabilito
Core Area Sponsors: Robson Resort Communities & Wells Fargo
Event Date: February 22, 2020
Venue: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Dollars raised: $2.0 million+
Notable Moment: Samia Ruiz, a senior at Cesar Chavez High School won Youth of the Year after sharing her inspirational story of overcoming incredible obstacles to succeed with the help of the team at I.G Holmes Branch of the Boys & Girls Club.
Photo Credit: Mark Skalny