Over $2 Million Raised at Boys & Girls Clubs Gala Honoring Robert Sarver

Posted By on March 5, 2020
2020 Youth of the Year Finalists

The Event: Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars

The Cause: Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley – Metro Phoenix

Honorary Chair: Robert Sarver

Executive Committee Co-Chairs: Jody Sarchett & Jim Stabilito

Core Area Sponsors: Robson Resort Communities & Wells Fargo

Event Date: February 22, 2020

Venue: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Dollars raised: $2.0 million+

Notable Moment: Samia Ruiz, a senior at Cesar Chavez High School won Youth of the Year after sharing her inspirational story of overcoming incredible obstacles to succeed with the help of the team at I.G Holmes Branch of the Boys & Girls Club.

Photo Credit: Mark Skalny

Robert Sarver receiving the Heart of a Champion Award
Pat Ray & Alexis “Chico” Gonzalez
Mark & Jennifer Joos with Rebeca Sanchez
Malcolm & Pearle Marr with Kayla Phan
Isaac De Leon, Jim & Kim Stabilito and Jayvion Kelly
Cullen & Brenda Maxey with Gila River Governor Stephen Lewis and his guest
Jody & Nick Sarchett
