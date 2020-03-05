Over $2 Million Raised at Boys & Girls Clubs Gala Honoring Robert Sarver

Notable Moment: Samia Ruiz, a senior at Cesar Chavez High School won Youth of the Year after sharing her inspirational story of overcoming incredible obstacles to succeed with the help of the team at I.G Holmes Branch of the Boys & Girls Club.

About Frontdoors Media Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.