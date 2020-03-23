one•n•ten Plans to Stay Connected to Youth While Social Distancing

Share
Posted By on March 23, 2020

one•n•ten, a nonprofit that helps local LGBTQ youth and young adults, is continuing to provide support for youth in need during the COVID-19 crisis. 

While the ongoing level of uncertainty has forced one•n•ten to pause in-person programming, the organization is taking necessary steps to ensure that those who need its assistance maintain access to it. The organization has moved many programs to online format by leveraging the platform they currently use to facilitate chat groups. In response to COVID-19, one•n•ten has added seven new digital discussion groups.

Facilitated by one•n•ten staff members, these digital program groups are free for LGBTQ young folx, ages 11 to 24, and will run six days a week.

“With school closures and social distancing, the need to stay connected is more important than ever” said one•n•ten Executive Director Nate Rhoton. “Our online groups offer youth across all programs the ability to connect with peers and mentors by nurturing existing relationships, in addition to fostering new friendships despite the inability to meet in-person. Right now, everyone is practicing social distancing, so it is critical that we creatively utilize existing technology to host these digital safe spaces with our young people who might otherwise feel particularly isolated during this time.”

onenten.org

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×