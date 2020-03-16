Nonprofit Event Updates

The Frontdoors Media team is collecting information and status updates from the Valley’s nonprofit community as our state and country take precautions to fight the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. For an updated list of cancelled community events that were previously published on our calendar, please view the list below. We will continue to update this page daily and hourly as necessary.

POSTPONED OR CANCELLED

– Arizona Opera Gala Luncheon 2020 / March 14: Postponed

– 10th Annual Kino Border Initiative Dinner / March 14: Cancelled INFO LINK

– AAHA! Art and Wine Auction / March 14: Postponed

– Archiepalooza 2.0 / March 14: Postponed

– ECO PHX EXPO / March 21: Cancelled

– ROOFTOP 2020 / March 14: Postponed

– Italian Festival of Arizona / March 14 – 15: Postponed INFO LINK

– 2020 Awards Luncheon / March 16: Postponed INFO LINK

– Arizona Tennis Classic / March 16 – 22: Postponed INFO LINK

– Evening on the Diamond / March 21: Postponed

– St. Jude Evening in the Desert Gala 2020 / March 21: Postponed

– Phoenix Blues, Brews And BBQ Festival 2020 / March 21: Postponed INFO LINK

– Fresh Start Gala / March 21: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Fearless Kitty Rescue Participating in “Paws Around the Park” / March 21: Cancelled

– S.T.A.R.S.: Survivors Tell A Real Story / March 22: Postponed

– Crossfade LAB with Teresita Fernández and San Cha / March 23: Postponed

– FSL Hope in Motion Fundraising Event (Breakfast and Lunch) / March 25: Postponed INFO LINK

– 39th Annual Governor’s Arts Awards / March 26: Postponed

– Ryan House Community Breakfast / March 27: Postponed INFO LINK

– 7th Annual White Party Presents a Red Carpet Affair / March 27: Cancelled INFO LINK

– “Children Helping Children” Luncheon and Fashion Show / March 28: Postponed INFO LINK

– Plated & Staged / March 29: Cancelled

– Valley Leadership Man & Woman of the Year Reception / April 2: Postponed

– HonorHealth Pro-Am 2020 / April 3: Postponed

– Celebrity Fight Night 26 / April 4: Postponed

– Run to Fight Children’s Cancer 2020 / April 5: Postponed INFO LINK

– Nirvana Food & Wine Festival / April 16 – 19: Postponed INFO LINK

– 2020 Phoenix Kidney Walk / April 19: Postponed INFO LINK

ORGANIZATION STATUS UPDATES

Arizona Science Center – click here to view status update

Arizona Theatre Company – click here to view status update

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging – click here to view status update

Chandler Symphony Orchestra – click here to view status update

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix – click here to view status update

City of Tempe – click here to view status update

JDRF Arizona Chapter – click here to view status update

Musical Instrument Museum – click here to view status update

MusicaNova Orchestra – click here to view status update

one•n•ten – click here to view status update

Phoenix Art Museum – click here to view status update

ProMusica Arizona – click here to view status update

The Phoenix Symphony – click here to view status update

Scottsdale Artists’ School – click here to view status update

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts – click here to view status update

Tempe Center for the Arts – click here to view status update

To have information added to this page, please email Jill@FrontdoorsMedia.com.