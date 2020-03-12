- Local Startup PAL Experiences Named to Grant Thornton’s Purple Paladin InitiativePosted 30 mins ago
Nominees Named Ahead of March 26 Governor’s Arts Awards
The Arizona Citizens for the Arts’ Governor’s Arts Awards acknowledge local artists, arts organizations, businesses and educators who excel in their crafts and enhance the state’s creative community, and 37 finalists have made this year’s crop of nominees.
Those taking home the top prize will
learn their fates at the upcoming 39th-annual Governor’s Arts
Awards, which kick off with a 6 p.m. reception (with the ceremony starting at
7:30) Thursday, March 26 at the Mesa Arts Center. Awards are up for grabs in
four categories: Artist; Arts Administration/Organization, Business and
Philanthropy. This year’s nominees are as follows:
Artist Award:
Jose Dorame, Yuma
Lucy Wong, Gilbert
Such & Champ Styles, Tempe
Victor Navarro, Tucson
Quiahuitl Villegas, Tucson
Bob Cooper, Phoenix
Tania Katan, Phoenix
Chris Hamby, Peoria
Arlene Minushkin, Prescott
Rhonda Urdang, Flagstaff
John Suttman, Winslow
Arts Administrator/Organization:
Yuma Art Center, Yuma
Border Arts Corridor, Douglas
Littlewood Fine Art and Community Co-op, Yuma
Andre Licardi, The Peoria Arts Commission, Glendale
Lead Guitar, Tucson
Sonoran Glass School, Tucson
Rising Youth Theatre, Phoenix
Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale
Sounds Academy, Phoenix
Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix
Yuma Orchestra Association
Sonoran Arts League, Cave Creek;
Prescott Center for the Arts, Prescott
Yavapai-Apache Artist Guild, Yavapai-Apache Nation
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Flagstaff
Flagstaff Community Band, Flagstaff
Business:
Rolls and Bowls, San Luis
Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery, Mesa
Partridge & Associates CPAs, PLC, Scottsdale;
ON Media, Phoenix/Tucson.
Philanthropy:
Chuck and Laurie Goldstein, Paradise Valley
McKivergan Foundation, Yuma
Victor Navarro, Tucson
Jon & Liney Jessen, Yuma
Allan Affeldt, Winslow
Dorothy
Lincoln Smith, Paradise Valley
For additional ticketing, table and event information, visit azcitizensforthearts.org.