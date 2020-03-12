Nominees Named Ahead of March 26 Governor’s Arts Awards

Posted By on March 12, 2020

The Arizona Citizens for the Arts’ Governor’s Arts Awards acknowledge local artists, arts organizations, businesses and educators who excel in their crafts and enhance the state’s creative community, and 37 finalists have made this year’s crop of nominees.

Those taking home the top prize will learn their fates at the upcoming 39th-annual Governor’s Arts Awards, which kick off with a 6 p.m. reception (with the ceremony starting at 7:30) Thursday, March 26 at the Mesa Arts Center. Awards are up for grabs in four categories: Artist; Arts Administration/Organization, Business and Philanthropy. This year’s nominees are as follows:

Artist Award

Jose Dorame, Yuma

Lucy Wong, Gilbert

Such & Champ Styles, Tempe

Victor Navarro, Tucson

Quiahuitl Villegas, Tucson

Bob Cooper, Phoenix

Tania Katan, Phoenix

Chris Hamby, Peoria

Arlene Minushkin, Prescott

Rhonda Urdang, Flagstaff

John Suttman, Winslow

Arts Administrator/Organization: 

Yuma Art Center, Yuma

Border Arts Corridor, Douglas

Littlewood Fine Art and Community Co-op, Yuma

Andre Licardi, The Peoria Arts Commission, Glendale

Lead Guitar, Tucson

Sonoran Glass School, Tucson

Rising Youth Theatre, Phoenix

Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale

Sounds Academy, Phoenix

Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix

Yuma Orchestra Association

Sonoran Arts League, Cave Creek;

Prescott Center for the Arts, Prescott

Yavapai-Apache Artist Guild, Yavapai-Apache Nation

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Flagstaff

Flagstaff Community Band, Flagstaff

Business: 

Rolls and Bowls, San Luis

Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery, Mesa

Partridge & Associates CPAs, PLC, Scottsdale;

ON Media, Phoenix/Tucson.

Philanthropy: 

Chuck and Laurie Goldstein, Paradise Valley

McKivergan Foundation, Yuma

Victor Navarro, Tucson

Jon & Liney Jessen, Yuma

Allan Affeldt, Winslow

Dorothy Lincoln Smith, Paradise Valley

For additional ticketing, table and event information, visit azcitizensforthearts.org.

