New in Town: Frasher’s Tavern

In 1999 George Frasher opened a steakhouse in Old Town Scottsdale which closed in 2015. He reopened it as Frasher’s Tavern on December 31, 2019. He also owns Frasher’s Smokehouse and Mrs. Chicken in Phoenix. He is in all three of his restaurants every day.

Like Frasher’s former Scottsdale restaurant, the new Frasher’s Tavern celebrates baseball and the space is adorned with pennants, caricatures and memorabilia.

“Spring training has always been a part of Frasher’s,” Frasher said. “We are a local steakhouse where diners can come after a baseball game, and enjoy a burger and beer or more upscale items. It’s a place where everyone feels comfortable.”

Everything on the menu is made from scratch. The menu includes the popular peppercorn steak soup, a variety of steaks, prime rib sandwich and cheeseburger, as well as specialty cocktails. All three of Frasher’s restaurants feature his mother’s gooey butter cake.

A barbecue aficionado, Frasher grew up in St. Louis where his family was in the restaurant business. He worked his way up from dishwasher to cook. After receiving a hospitality degree, he worked for KC Masterpiece. A job at El Paso Bar-B-Que brought him to Arizona.

Frasher has enjoyed seeing the Valley’s restaurant scene grow over the years. “Our culinary scene is outstanding. I like to try new places every week,” he said. “I’m living my dream.”

Frasher’s Tavern is open daily for dinner from 5-10 p.m. with bar service from 4 p.m. until midnight.

4180 N. Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale

www.frasherstavern.com