National Community Service Agency Awards Experience Matters Nearly $100,000 to Expand Senior Volunteer Opportunities in Maricopa County

March 18, 2020

Older adults in Maricopa County who want to make an impact in their communities through volunteerism now have nearly $100,000 more to help them do so.

Experience Matters, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that connects altruistic seniors with social benefit organizations in need of volunteers, just received a $94,234 award from the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency in charge of volunteering and service efforts.

The money awarded will help finance and expand Experience Matters’ Senior Corps presence across Maricopa County, supporting 190 Senior Corps RSVP volunteers as they tutor local third-graders, mentor area high school students and provide transportation services for older adults in the community.  

“The RSVP grant plays an integral role in Experience Matters’ mission to match the skills and talents of individuals 50 and over in a variety of nonprofit capacity-building projects, ultimately providing a positive community impact,” said Experience Matters National Service Program Manager Jeanne-Marie Hill. “It’s exciting to watch volunteers excel by repurposing their skills. RSVP volunteers make a difference every single day.”

Launched in 1971, the Senior Corp RSVP program gives those ages 55 and older an opportunity to help address some of the nation’s most pressing issues, from helping veterans find job opportunities and benefits to helping citizens find ways to fight opioid abuse disorders. Serving also offers notable benefits for volunteers, many of whom walk away with a greater sense of accomplishment and community.

