Levy & Musically Fed Helping Entertainment Venues Serve Unused Food to Veterans, the Homeless

The ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to raise questions, force closings and create new hardships for some of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens, but a new effort will help ensure that more than a thousand pounds of food won’t go to waste.

Musically Fed, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that seeks to help feed veterans and the homeless through partnerships with artists, promoters, management and venues, is spearheading an effort that collects unused food from now-closed entertainment venues and distributes it among those who need it most. In conjunction with Talking Stick Arena, Levy Restaurants and AZ Catering, the last of which is owned by Musically Fed Board Member Mitch Katz, Musically Fed is collecting nearly 1,000 meals that would otherwise go uneaten. Instead, the food collected will feed those who benefit from the services of Resurrection Ministry, Faith House and the MANA House.

“Catholic Charities services to vulnerable populations is enhanced by partnering with groups like Musically Fed,” said Catholic Charities Community Services Vice President of Philanthropy Tami Bohannon. “The amazing food provided to MANA House residents is a treat for our veterans and helps stretch our budget. We are thankful to all parties for their generosity and leadership ensuring that food isn’t wasted and the hungry are fed.”

Bill Berry, or Resurrection Ministry, expressed his own appreciation for the initiative.

“Collaborating with Musically Fed, Resurrection Ministry provided over 800 nutritional meals to Veteran Homes, Veteran Service Organizations, Seniors in Crisis, a Women’s Shelter Home and Homeless Individuals in need,” he said. “We look forward to working with Musically Fed to continue to help our community and broaden our friendships.”

For more about Musically Fed, check out MusicallyFed.org.