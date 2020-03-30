Isagenix International Dishes Out $1.25 Million in Donations to Feed Valley Families

When the COVID-19 outbreak first hit, Gilbert’s Isagenix International committed to donating $200,000 in snacks, smoothies and other food products to help students and families struggling with food insecurity during the pandemic. As need increased, so, too, did the health and wellness purveyor’s donations, and it has now offered up a total of $1.25 million in snacks, shakes and meal replacements to feed Valley families.

Isagenix partnered with nonprofits across Arizona and the nation to determine how best to distribute its IsaLean Bar and Shake meal replacements, IsaKids Super Smoothies, which are nutritious, filling snacks for youths, and Whey Thins, which are healthy, protein-packed snacks. In total, the company donated more than 257,0000 meals, 34,000 kids’ shakes and nearly 190,000 snacks, and Isagenix also supplied 580 IsaBlenders for area nonprofits so they could blend the shakes onsite.

Among the local nonprofits benefiting from the generous donation are four Chandler organizations, including AZCEND, which offers food assistance to seniors and families, ICAN, which offers free after-school programs for local youths, Matthew’s Crossing, a Chandler food bank, and Live Love, which seeks to connect community members through service. All four nonprofits have also benefited from Isagenix grants in the past, offering continued evidence of the company’s commitment to supporting the communities surrounding its headquarters.

Isagenix.com