ICM Food Bank is Open

The ICM Food and Clothing Bank at 501 S. 9th Avenue is open for food pantry services on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:00-11:00 AM to anyone in the Valley needing food at this time. Customers need to bring a valid ID with them.

The organization is requesting donations of any type of soap, including liquid hand soap, bar soap or sanitizers, as well as monetary donations to purchase food for the pantry. Donations also help with operations, especially with children out of school and with people unable to volunteer.

The organization still needs volunteers for its food pantry and has changed operations to limit people who are in the building and are taking the food outside to customers. If you interested in volunteering, please contact Pia Brown, ICM’s Volunteer Coordinator, at pia@icmaz.org or 602-775-5742.



ICM has been serving the Valley since 1983 with food and basic needs and continues today with innovative programming to assist with workforce development and healthy food options.

icmaz.org