Grimaldi’s Serves Up Free Pizza for Deserving Organizations in Celebration of 17th Anniversary, National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Random acts of kindness are those seemingly minor efforts that often have major impacts, and one local pizzeria was dishing them out by the pie-full in honor of two very special occasions. Grimaldi’s, the nation’s most award-winning pizzeria, recently celebrated its 17th anniversary in Arizona and across the nation, and with National Random Acts of Kindness Day falling on Monday, Feb. 17, the team there decided to honor the occasion by performing some spontaneous good deeds of its own.

Foothills Animal Rescue, Raymond Kellis High School, the Arizona Animal Welfare League, Gilbert Fire House, Hospice of the Valley and the Coconino Humane Association of Flagstaff all received unexpected deliveries of fresh hot Grimaldi’s pizza and other favorite dishes at their headquarters during the week of Feb. 10 through 17. The pizzeria selected these recipients based on the acts of kindness and other contributions they make for the community on a daily basis, and they also wanted the deliveries to serve as a thank you to those who have helped make Grimaldi’s a success story in Arizona for 17 years and counting.

Celebrated annually on Feb. 17, National Random Acts of Kindness Day encourages community members to stop underestimating the power of a smile, a kind word or a random compliment and instead embrace the opportunity to make someone else’s day.