Goodwill, Local Employers Teaming Up to Help Jobseekers

As the unemployment rate continues to climb across Arizona and the nation, many former employees are suddenly finding themselves facing unanticipated layoffs and associated hardships. Goodwill is doing its part to help Arizona individuals and families increase their employability and uncover new methods of supporting themselves during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Though Goodwill’s onsite career centers have temporarily closed, no-cost career services remain readily available online and by phone. If you’re looking to update your resume, uncover job leads, hone your interviewing skills or otherwise prepare yourself to reenter the job market, these complimentary resources can give you a great place to start.

Many local companies have immediate hiring needs, among them Basha’s, Safeway, Albertson’s, Sprouts, Shamrock Food Service, Valley Medical Supplies, Circle K, Winco, Food City, Walmart, and Home Depot, among others. We are working closely with these and other organizations so that they can staff themselves accordingly and those in need can find gainful employment.

To access Goodwill’s no-cost career services, call 602.535.4444 to connect with a Goodwill Career Navigator or visit MyCareerAdvisor.com. For more about Goodwill and how it seeks to help communities during the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, check out Goodwill.org.