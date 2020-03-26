Former Governor Janet Napolitano Receives Change Maker Award from Experience Matters

Posted By on March 26, 2020
 Laurie Buczek, Wendy Cohen & Janet Napolitano

The Event: 2020 Luncheon

The Cause: Experience Matters

Event Chair: Marion Rhoades

Honorary Chairs: Elva & Lattie Coor

Honorees: Janet Napolitano – Change Maker Award // Project C.U.R.E. – Encore Impact Award // Nora Hannah – Experience Matters Founder // 50 Over 50 Recipients – Elva Coor, Deborah Bateman & Linda Herold

Event Date: March 6, 2020

Venue: J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn

Program Highlights: Honoree Janet Napolitano addressed the crowd and encouraged the audience to continue the meaningful community work that results from the 50+ people who, through Experience Matters, make Arizona a stronger, more vibrant place to live.

Photo Credit: Marion Rhoades Photography

Marion Rhoades, Gail Knight, Clayton Hopkins, Janet Napolitano, Wendy Cohen, Nancy Stern, Maria Hesse & Laurie Buczek
Kate Specter & Linda Herold
Lattie Coor
Travis Gibson of Project C.U.R.E.
U.S. Representative Greg Stanton & Janet Napolitano
Wendy Cohen & Norah Hannah
