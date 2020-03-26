Don't miss
Former Governor Janet Napolitano Receives Change Maker Award from Experience Matters
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 26, 2020
The Event: 2020 Luncheon
The Cause: Experience Matters
Event Chair: Marion Rhoades
Honorary Chairs: Elva & Lattie Coor
Honorees: Janet Napolitano – Change Maker Award // Project C.U.R.E. – Encore Impact Award // Nora Hannah – Experience Matters Founder // 50 Over 50 Recipients – Elva Coor, Deborah Bateman & Linda Herold
Event Date: March 6, 2020
Venue: J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn
Program Highlights: Honoree Janet Napolitano addressed the crowd and encouraged the audience to continue the meaningful community work that results from the 50+ people who, through Experience Matters, make Arizona a stronger, more vibrant place to live.
Photo Credit: Marion Rhoades Photography