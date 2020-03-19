Fiesta Bowl Donations Easing Strain on Local Families

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forcing schools, nonprofits and other organizations to shut down or cease in-person operations, some of the Valley’s most vulnerable citizens are suddenly scrambling to find help and feed their families.

The Boys & Girls Club of East Valley/PHX, the Salvation Army and St. Mary’s Food Bank now have an additional $10,000 to help address these concerns thanks to a generous donation from Fiesta Bowl. The funding will allow the Boys & Girls Club to provide lunch to its staff members at all 20 branches as they, in turn, provide childcare for local families.

It will also support the youth food programs of the Salvation Army and St. Mary’s Food Bank, which help kids who might otherwise get the majority of their food during the school day avoid hunger while at home.