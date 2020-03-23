Diamondbacks Foundation Donates $550,000 to COVID-19 Efforts

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation announced the donation of $550,000 to Arizona-based non-profit organizations that will immediately assist in helping those most vulnerable during the current national emergency.

“Over the past 10 days, we have watched the heroic efforts of so many Arizonans who are helping those in need – from medical professionals to local food banks and childcare operations that have opened their doors to those working long hours to keep our community running,” said D-backs Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick. “We are so grateful to be a part of such a special place and to be in the position to give back at a time like this.”

The charitable contribution will be spread among numerous non-profit organizations that focus on emergency food supply and distribution as well as support for children of working healthcare professionals. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and team will continue to monitor the situation in the event additional assistance can be made available, if necessary.