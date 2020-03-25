Desert Financial Donates $500K to COVID-19 Efforts

Posted By on March 24, 2020

Desert Financial Credit Union will donate $500,000 in emergency funds to five Valley non-profits supporting critical community needs in the wake of COVID-19. United Food Bank and St. Mary’s Food Bank will each receive $150,000 from the credit union, while Midwest and Desert Mission Food Banks will each receive $50,000. Valley of the Sun United Way will receive an additional $100,000. 

“We are making this donation immediately in order to support these vital non-profits with distributing essential resources,” said Jeff Meshey, President & CEO of Desert Financial. “We are a local credit union with an 80-year history in the Valley, and we are committed to helping this community – our community – through this unprecedented challenge.” 

More than 650,000 Maricopa County households were struggling to meet basic needs as recently as last month, according to some sources. With the arrival and resulting fallout of COVID-19, that number has already increased exponentially. 

St. Mary’s Food bank reported that the demand for their emergency food boxes doubled overnight. The United Food Bank was expecting to serve three times as many individuals in the coming week.

Desert Financial’s food bank donations are strategically placed to reach communities across the state, helping make more resources available to more of those in need. The Valley of the Sun United Way donation will go to a COVID-19 response fund addressing critical needs as they arise.   

