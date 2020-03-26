‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2020 Soars to New Heights for Kidney Foundation

Posted By on March 26, 2020
The 2020 Dancing with the Stars Arizona Cast

The Event: Dancing with the Stars Arizona: An Evening in Eden

The Cause: National Kidney Foundation of Arizona

Event Co-Chairs: Kerrie Addante Jacobs & Dr. Sheetal Chhaya

Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2020 Champions: LADIES – Alyssa Bair & Ivan Dishliev – People’s Choice // Jenni Croft Badolato & Nikolay Kralev – Judge’s Choice // MEN – Michael Mazzocco & Briana Santiago – Judge’s Choice // Matt MacLeod & Anja Imamovic – People’s Choice & Philanthropy Award // Dr. Corie Mitchell & Kristijan Burazer – Philanthropy Award

Paradise Sponsors: Brian & Alyssa Bair, First American Title Company, Merrion Family Foundation, Jason Merck, Radiology Partners & Dr. Amy Trahan

Event Date: February 29, 2020

Venue: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Celebrity Emcee: Kim Alexis

Dollars raised: $535,327

Notable Moments: Once again, the 14 local celebrity dancers selected to participate sparkled and shined on the dance floor with their professional ballroom partners. Family and friends cheered their loudest as the conclusion of each number in a ballroom filled with a forest of trees and tempting apples.

Photo Credit: Carrie Evans Photography

Dr. Sheetal Chhaya, Kerrie Addante Jacobs, Ashleigh Schufeldt & Jamie Andersen
Diana & Scott Munge
Myranda Molina & Dr. Corie Mitchel
Janet Brooks and Samantha Allen with Michelle & Richard Felke
Kristen Murphy, Cindy Albracht Crogan & Kim Scot
Dr. Mark & Lexis Blitstein with Drs. Suzi & Harlan Schufeldt
Camp Kidney Camper Tayten Brown & Kim Alexis
Alyssa Bair and her Pro, Ivan Dishliev
Matt MacLeod and his Pro, Anja Imamovic
Michael Mazzocco and his Pro, Briana Santiag
2020 Winners: Alyssa Bair & Ivan Dishliev, Jenni Croft Badolato & Nikolay Kralev, Michael Mazzocco & Briana Santiago, Matt MacLeod & Anja Imamovic, Dr. Corie Mitchell & Kristijan Burazer
The Judges: Tony Meredith, Linda Dean & Kevin Lee
