‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2020 Soars to New Heights for Kidney Foundation

The 2020 Dancing with the Stars Arizona Cast

The Event: Dancing with the Stars Arizona: An Evening in Eden

The Cause: National Kidney Foundation of Arizona

Event Co-Chairs: Kerrie Addante Jacobs & Dr. Sheetal Chhaya

Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2020 Champions: LADIES – Alyssa Bair & Ivan Dishliev – People’s Choice // Jenni Croft Badolato & Nikolay Kralev – Judge’s Choice // MEN – Michael Mazzocco & Briana Santiago – Judge’s Choice // Matt MacLeod & Anja Imamovic – People’s Choice & Philanthropy Award // Dr. Corie Mitchell & Kristijan Burazer – Philanthropy Award

Paradise Sponsors: Brian & Alyssa Bair, First American Title Company, Merrion Family Foundation, Jason Merck, Radiology Partners & Dr. Amy Trahan

Event Date: February 29, 2020

Venue: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Celebrity Emcee: Kim Alexis

Dollars raised: $535,327

Notable Moments: Once again, the 14 local celebrity dancers selected to participate sparkled and shined on the dance floor with their professional ballroom partners. Family and friends cheered their loudest as the conclusion of each number in a ballroom filled with a forest of trees and tempting apples.

Photo Credit: Carrie Evans Photography

Dr. Sheetal Chhaya, Kerrie Addante Jacobs, Ashleigh Schufeldt & Jamie Andersen

Diana & Scott Munge

Myranda Molina & Dr. Corie Mitchel

Janet Brooks and Samantha Allen with Michelle & Richard Felke

Kristen Murphy, Cindy Albracht Crogan & Kim Scot

Dr. Mark & Lexis Blitstein with Drs. Suzi & Harlan Schufeldt

Camp Kidney Camper Tayten Brown & Kim Alexis

Alyssa Bair and her Pro, Ivan Dishliev

Matt MacLeod and his Pro, Anja Imamovic

Michael Mazzocco and his Pro, Briana Santiag

2020 Winners: Alyssa Bair & Ivan Dishliev, Jenni Croft Badolato & Nikolay Kralev, Michael Mazzocco & Briana Santiago, Matt MacLeod & Anja Imamovic, Dr. Corie Mitchell & Kristijan Burazer