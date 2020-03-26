- COVID-19 Nonprofit Organization & Event UpdatesPosted 11 hours ago
‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2020 Soars to New Heights for Kidney Foundation
The Event: Dancing with the Stars Arizona: An Evening in Eden
The Cause: National Kidney Foundation of Arizona
Event Co-Chairs: Kerrie Addante Jacobs & Dr. Sheetal Chhaya
Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2020 Champions: LADIES – Alyssa Bair & Ivan Dishliev – People’s Choice // Jenni Croft Badolato & Nikolay Kralev – Judge’s Choice // MEN – Michael Mazzocco & Briana Santiago – Judge’s Choice // Matt MacLeod & Anja Imamovic – People’s Choice & Philanthropy Award // Dr. Corie Mitchell & Kristijan Burazer – Philanthropy Award
Paradise Sponsors: Brian & Alyssa Bair, First American Title Company, Merrion Family Foundation, Jason Merck, Radiology Partners & Dr. Amy Trahan
Event Date: February 29, 2020
Venue: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
Celebrity Emcee: Kim Alexis
Dollars raised: $535,327
Notable Moments: Once again, the 14 local celebrity dancers selected to participate sparkled and shined on the dance floor with their professional ballroom partners. Family and friends cheered their loudest as the conclusion of each number in a ballroom filled with a forest of trees and tempting apples.
Photo Credit: Carrie Evans Photography