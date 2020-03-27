Comprehensive Digital Collection Highlighting Life & Work of Sandra Day O’Connor Now Available Free Online

Sandra Day O’Connor Institute in Phoenix Releases Collection in Honor of O’Connor’s 90th Birthday

Sandra Day O’Connor celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday, March 26, and the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute in Phoenix commemorated the occasion by offering up a gift for the entire community.

For the first time ever, the O’Connor Institute’s vast digital library detailing O’Connor’s life and decades of public service is available for online viewing in its entirety. O’Connor first made headlines when she became the first female to serve as senate majority leader in a state senate, the Arizona State Senate, and she eventually went on to become the first women to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is an invaluable resource. It will be used by students, legal scholars and others for years to come,” said Professor Emeritus of Law at the ASU Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law Myles Lynk, who is now with the District of Columbia Courts’ Office of Disciplinary Counsel. “I have gone online into the website and conducted a few sample searches. The results were all thorough and complete. And in the process, I learned even more information about Justice O’Connor and her life and work.”

Established in 2009 by Sandra Day O’Connor, the O’Connor Institute is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that seeks to continue the legacy and life’s work of its namesake. The institute strives to advance civics education, civic engagement and civil discourse, paving the way for citizens and policymakers to make informed and effective decisions based on careful analysis and facts.

Students, legal scholars and anyone else interested in learning more about one of the most impactful women of the era may explore the many resources in the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute Digital Library by visiting www.OConnorInstitute.org.