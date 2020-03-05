Child Crisis Arizona Funds Emergency Shelter Programs at Annual Fundraising Gala

Share
Posted By on March 5, 2020
Louis & Tracy Basile

The Event: “A Night in Morocco” Gala

The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona

Legacy of Love Honorees: Tracy & Louis Basile

Presenting Sponsors: Isaac Jewelers & Jiffy Lube

Event Date: February 29, 2020

Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort

Entertainment: Belly dancers and fire dancers made for a particularly special evening alongside musicians playing Moroccan music

Dollars raised: $600,000

Notable Moment: An extraordinary couple shared their adoption story of two beautiful brothers who were waiting to find their forever home at Child Crisis Arizona.

Photo Credit: Colleen Katz / Pictures in Pixels Photography

Scotty & Noelle Miller
Torrie A. Taj with Arin Lopez, Derek Swenson and their two sons
Roger Hill & Yvonne Debeauville
Belly Dancer Performance!
A gorgeous Moroccan tablescape
