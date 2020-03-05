Don't miss
Child Crisis Arizona Funds Emergency Shelter Programs at Annual Fundraising Gala
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 5, 2020
The Event: “A Night in Morocco” Gala
The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona
Legacy of Love Honorees: Tracy & Louis Basile
Presenting Sponsors: Isaac Jewelers & Jiffy Lube
Event Date: February 29, 2020
Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort
Entertainment: Belly dancers and fire dancers made for a particularly special evening alongside musicians playing Moroccan music
Dollars raised: $600,000
Notable Moment: An extraordinary couple shared their adoption story of two beautiful brothers who were waiting to find their forever home at Child Crisis Arizona.
Photo Credit: Colleen Katz / Pictures in Pixels Photography