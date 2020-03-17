CenturyLink announces steps to help families during pandemic

CenturyLink has announced that because of the COVID-19 outbreak:

The company will suspend data usage limits.

It will also waive late fees.

And, it will not terminate a residential or small business customer’s service for the next 60 days due to financial circumstances associated with COVID-19.

The company has also committed to the FCC’s ‘Keep Americans Connected Pledge’ outlining these actions. More information here: http://news.centurylink.com/fccpledge

To keep their customers and the general public informed regarding the latest information surrounding what CenturyLink is doing, the company has activated a web page at http://news.centurylink.com/covid-19.