CenturyLink announces steps to help families during pandemic
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 17, 2020
CenturyLink has announced that because of the COVID-19 outbreak:
- The company will suspend data usage limits.
- It will also waive late fees.
- And, it will not terminate a residential or small business customer’s service for the next 60 days due to financial circumstances associated with COVID-19.
The company has also committed to the FCC’s ‘Keep Americans Connected Pledge’ outlining these actions. More information here: http://news.centurylink.com/fccpledge
To keep their customers and the general public informed regarding the latest information surrounding what CenturyLink is doing, the company has activated a web page at http://news.centurylink.com/covid-19.