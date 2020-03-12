‘Broadway Ball’ Shines Spotlight on AZ Broadway Theatre

Posted By on March 12, 2020
Ron Klaphake, Kiel Klaphake & Mark Mettes

The Event: Arizona Broadway Ball

The Cause: Arizona Broadway Theatre

Co-Chairs: Kristin Wurr & Jamie Boscardin

Event Sponsors: Paramedics Unlimited, Arrowhead Cadillac, New Valley Construction, Midwestern University and Renew Dental

Date held: February 29, 2020

Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre

Entertainment: HyRev Performers

Notable Moment: The cast of “La Cage Aux Folles” performed an incredible preview performance from the show.

Dollars Raised: $140,000+

Photo Credit: Shari Corbett Photography

Kristin & Phil Wurr
Jamie & Steve Boscardin
Liz Fallon & Jamie Parnell
Warren & Dolores Huebner
Cathy & Dennis Carla
Cassandra Klaphake & Bette Aronsohn
Brody Wurr, Alyssa Armstrong, Liv Boscardin, Jack Yampolsky, Tristan Klaphake & Kieran Klaphake
