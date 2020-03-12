Don't miss
‘Broadway Ball’ Shines Spotlight on AZ Broadway Theatre
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 12, 2020
The Event: Arizona Broadway Ball
The Cause: Arizona Broadway Theatre
Co-Chairs: Kristin Wurr & Jamie Boscardin
Event Sponsors: Paramedics Unlimited, Arrowhead Cadillac, New Valley Construction, Midwestern University and Renew Dental
Date held: February 29, 2020
Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre
Entertainment: HyRev Performers
Notable Moment: The cast of “La Cage Aux Folles” performed an incredible preview performance from the show.
Dollars Raised: $140,000+
Photo Credit: Shari Corbett Photography