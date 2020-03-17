Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Will Open Clubs for Impacted Families

In response to the closings of Valley school districts, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is opening most local Clubs during school hours to serve healthcare, government, public safety and other essential workers.

The organization is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to operate as long as it is able to provide a safe environment for young people. They have placed enhanced health, safety and cleaning precautions and protocols in every Club.

Most Clubs in the Valley will be open to accommodate the school closures unless listed below. However, Scottsdale Clubs will be closed through April 1 and you can get more updates here: https://bgcs.org/

Clubs open during the day will provide two meals (breakfast and lunch) for the day and a snack helping to ensure kids have access to healthy meals.

Those wishing to help can make financial donations and contribute cleaning supplies to support staff and keep Clubs open.

· Donations to support Club operations can be made online here: https://bgcmp.org/donate/

· Donations of cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers can be brought to one of the Clubs that are currently open. A list of open Clubs can be found here: www.bgcmp.org/updates

The organization is continuing to monitor all updates from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Arizona Department of Health Services for updated information. It are advising all staff, families, and youth members to take precautions as recommended by the CDC, and providing additional resources like handwashing guides, and information about how to talk to young people about the spread of COVID-19.

Space is limited based on each location’s capacity.

If your child(ren) shows any symptoms or falls into CDC criteria of high risk, they will not be permitted to attend the Club.

Additionally, if you can keep your child(ren) at home due to the ability to take time off or employer who allows you to telecommute, please do so.

YOUTH MEMBERSHIP (6-12 YEARS)*

Annual Youth membership dues are $30 (paid upon registration)

Monthly school-year youth program fees are just $25 per month in most Phoenix/West Valley Clubs. Month fees vary in East Valley clubs. Find your Club at www.bgcmp.org.

TEEN MEMBERSHIP (13–19 YEARS)*

Annual Teen membership dues are $15 (paid upon registration). There are no monthly fees for Teens.