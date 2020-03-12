Don't miss
BizTown Plays Host for Junior Achievement Fundraiser
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 12, 2020
The Event: JA Bottles for BizTown
The Cause: Junior Achievement of Arizona
Event Chair: Suzie Eyrich
Title Sponsor: BMO Harris Private Bank
Event Date: February 21, 2020
Venue: BizTown at Junior Achievement of Arizona
Entertainment: The event was filled with interactive carnival games like Plinko, Dart Poker and Ring Toss.
Dollars raised: $30,000+
Photo Credit: Sharon Price