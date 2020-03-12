BizTown Plays Host for Junior Achievement Fundraiser

Posted By on March 12, 2020
Sarah Amaral & Suzie Eyrich

The Event: JA Bottles for BizTown

The Cause: Junior Achievement of Arizona

Event Chair: Suzie Eyrich

Title Sponsor: BMO Harris Private Bank

Event Date: February 21, 2020

Venue: BizTown at Junior Achievement of Arizona

Entertainment: The event was filled with interactive carnival games like Plinko, Dart Poker and Ring Toss.

Dollars raised: $30,000+

Photo Credit: Sharon Price

Becky & Aaron Martin with Chris Landers
Amy & Chris Hahn
Wendy Ricker, Carolynn Delany & Stephanie Small
Bjorn Olson, Kevin Maginity and Tim Heron join in the fun
Kelly Rabbitts
Wine Bottle Ring Toss!
