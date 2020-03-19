Beautiful ‘Runway for Research’ Event benefits TGen

Posted By on March 19, 2020

The Event: Runway for Research

The Cause: TGEN

Co-Chairs: Robyn DeBell & Vicki Vaughn

Sponsors: Pakis Family Foundation, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, T.W. Lewis Foundation, Charlene Berge-Blum, Lee Brevard, Gretchen Ventura, Nita Francis, Charles Schwab and The Sauce Foundation

Event Date: March 6, 2020

Venue: Neiman Marcus at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Fashion Show Label: Neiman Marcus presented a beautiful ‘Art of Fashion’ collection of luxurious spring looks on the u-shaped runway.

Dollars raised: $155,000+

Photos courtesy of TGen

Cindy Watts & Joni DiMino
Bridget Hanger, Lee Courtney & Charlene Berge-Blum
Dr. Jeffrey Trent
Robyn DeBell & Vicki Vaughn
Tim Braun of Neiman Marcus
