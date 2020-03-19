Don't miss
Beautiful ‘Runway for Research’ Event benefits TGen
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 19, 2020
The Event: Runway for Research
The Cause: TGEN
Co-Chairs: Robyn DeBell & Vicki Vaughn
Sponsors: Pakis Family Foundation, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, T.W. Lewis Foundation, Charlene Berge-Blum, Lee Brevard, Gretchen Ventura, Nita Francis, Charles Schwab and The Sauce Foundation
Event Date: March 6, 2020
Venue: Neiman Marcus at Scottsdale Fashion Square
Fashion Show Label: Neiman Marcus presented a beautiful ‘Art of Fashion’ collection of luxurious spring looks on the u-shaped runway.
Dollars raised: $155,000+
Photos courtesy of TGen