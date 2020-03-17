Bashas, Food City and AJ’s to offer senior hours on Wednesday

Posted By on March 17, 2020

To support the shopping needs of older adults during this critical time, starting this Wednesday, March 18, all Bashas’, Food City and AJ’s grocery stores in the state of Arizona will open from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays for anyone age 65+.  

Bashas’ reservation stores will be open from  6-7 a.m. for those 65+.

Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door. 

If there is a need for a caretaker, one caretaker is welcome, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.

All purchase limitations will remain in effect.  

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

