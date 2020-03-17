Bashas, Food City and AJ’s to offer senior hours on Wednesday

Don't miss
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 17, 2020
To support the shopping needs of older adults during this critical time, starting this Wednesday, March 18, all Bashas’, Food City and AJ’s grocery stores in the state of Arizona will open from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays for anyone age 65+.
Bashas’ reservation stores will be open from 6-7 a.m. for those 65+.
Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door.
If there is a need for a caretaker, one caretaker is welcome, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.
All purchase limitations will remain in effect.