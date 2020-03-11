AZ Women’s Partnership, Inc. announces its 2020 Grant Application

The Arizona Women’s Partnership, inc., an ALL volunteer philanthropic 501 c(3) non-profit, which awards grants to grass roots charities that assist under-served women and children at risk here in Arizona, announces the availability of its 2020 grant application.



The Arizona Women’s Partnership applicants must be 501 c(3) non-profits with an operating budget of under $450,000; be AZ based; be in good financial standing; be non-sectarian; non-partisan; non-school affiliated; and reflect our mission. The Arizona Women’s Partnership 2020 grant application, which is at www.azwp.org, must be postmarked by March 31, 2020. Grant awards will be distributed mid-year.



“We are proud to note that the Arizona Women’s Partnership, inc. has awarded over $450,000 in grants since 2003 to over 70 grass roots non-profits, many of which are multiple year recipients”, notes Paula Cullison, AZWP President and Founder. “The Arizona Women’s Partnership plans to award over $30,000 in grants this cycle”, she added.

Grant recipients address critical issues, such as: domestic violence, child abuse, adult literacy, youth at risk, ESL, foster children, refugees, homelessness, health and hunger. Funds are generated through donations and fundraisers.

“We gratefully acknowledge generous donations, totaling over $200,000, from the Violet M. Johnson Family Foundation. Given since 2008 and in honor of their late maternal grandmother, this philanthropy continues to help a tens of thousands of women and children in need here in Arizona”, Cullison noted.

The Arizona Women’s Partnership ‘Faces of Hope’ photography exhibit is available at no charge. The exhibit has been viewed by thousands and seeks to inspire volunteerism and philanthropy. It is currently on exhibit at the UofA BioMedical Campus in Phoenix.



For more information visit www.azwp.org